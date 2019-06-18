Skip to content
Local Health Alert
Memphis VA offers ‘Telehealth’, a virtual doctor’s office
Video
When it comes to screen time, how much is too much? A local doctor weighs in
Video
Local I-Team: What is glutathione? And why a leading dermatologist says it can be dangerous for lightening skin
Video
An unforgettable Valentine: A husband shares his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s Disease
Video
Coronavirus outbreak causing local concern, impacting Mid-South companies
Video
More Local Health Alert Headlines
Mid-South doctors want you to know the signs of a heart attack
Video
10 children have died from the flu in Tennessee this season
Doctored DNA: Gene-editing a possible cure for Sickle Cell Anemia
Video
Compassion fatigue room at Saint Francis provides relief to caregivers
Video
Experts urge women of child-bearing age to get daily dose of folic acid
Video
How to navigate the holidays with family members living with Alzheimer’s, Dementia
Video
Few childcare centers require workers to get flu shot
Video
UTHSC opens pediatric dental clinic inside Le Bonheur to improve access to care
Video
In-school lead screenings to begin soon at affected Shelby County Schools
Video
Flu season takes off quickly in Deep South states
