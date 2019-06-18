Skip to content
Local I-team
Local I-Team: What is glutathione? And why a leading dermatologist says it can be dangerous for lightening skin
Video
House of horror: Local I-Team confronts Shelby County Contractor who family says botched lead removal at home
Video
Lack of approved contractors hamper local programs that help with lead removal in homes
House of horror: family says Shelby County contractor botched lead removal, leaving behind a mess
Video
Family claims retaliation by TN Dept. of Children’s Services after boy’s death from abuse the family says they reported
Video
More Local I-team Headlines
TN Department of Children’s Services responds to deadly case of child abuse
Video
It’s not in their lease, so should some Cordova residents be forced to now pay $50 extra for internet each month?
Video
Dramatic drop in DUI arrests in Memphis
Video
Mid-South murder mystery: Who killed Karen Swift?
Video
Three more women claim former “Survivor” contestant Silas Gaither raped them
Video
Local I-Team: Memphis International ranks among nation’s airports with most bird strikes
Video
Civil liberties advocates question police departments’ video-sharing partnerships with Ring
Video
Is Big Brother watching? Police departments team up with Ring for video-sharing
Video
AirBnB nightmares: Is it worth the risk?
Video
What does it take to operate an AirBnB?
Video
What's Trending Now
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Tennessee driver license services
WATCH – The Mule Train: Poor People’s Campaign Continued
Video
16-year-old dies after being shot in Southeast Shelby County, 17-year-old charged with reckless homicide
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
‘The Color Purple’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary
VERIFY: Do you really have to pay the fine for a red-light ticket in the Mid-South?
Video
