Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
Top Stories
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on Local 24 This Week
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Justice Sotomayor issues scathing dissent about immigration
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Top Stories
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Local In Memphis
Experts weigh in on trying to get affordable housing in Memphis
Video
Binghampton apartments demolished as part of Memphis 3.0 plan
Video
Exposure urges people to “plug in” to all Memphis has to offer
Video
A first-of-its-kind move by City Council and Shelby Criminal Court Clerk
Video
Home ownership event gives people opportunity to buy affordable homes despite credit score
Video
More Local In Memphis Headlines
Memphis Police investigate 5-year-old boy found dead
New pedestrian bridge at University of Memphis opens Wednesday
Video
With the summer rains comes tall grass, putting city of Memphis crews behind
Video
Orange Mound man is on a mission to help others to “Stop the Killing, Cut the Beef”
Video
Sneak peek as Paw Patrol makes its way to the Children’s Museum of Memphis
Video
If a man is rich with one friend, then meet a Mid-South man who is a billionaire
Video
$1 million rehabilitation project downtown will repair issue with sewer system
Video
Extra patrols on Memphis’ highways for the next 6 weeks
Video
Cleanup effort held to beautify the “gateways to Memphis”
Video
THP pairs with MPD, SCSO to increase patrols on Memphis’ highways
Video
What's Trending Now
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Tennessee driver license services
WATCH – The Mule Train: Poor People’s Campaign Continued
Video
16-year-old dies after being shot in Southeast Shelby County, 17-year-old charged with reckless homicide
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
‘The Color Purple’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary
VERIFY: Do you really have to pay the fine for a red-light ticket in the Mid-South?
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar