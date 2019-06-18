Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
Top Stories
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on Local 24 This Week
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Justice Sotomayor issues scathing dissent about immigration
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Top Stories
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
local scam alert
MS Public Service Commission warns about car sales scams on Facebook
Video
Scam targeting bank customers through texting used more by crooks
Video
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception warns about scam emails
First Tennessee warns about scam targeting customers
Local Scam Alert: Fake MLGW reps demanding money & threatening cut-offs
Video
More local scam alert Headlines
MLGW warns about scam phone calls regarding service cut-offs
Warning after Middle TN woman loses $10K in ‘missed court date’ scam
Video
Jerry Lawler warns about a scheme he says takes advantage of his fans
Video
U.S. Marshals warn about scammers spoofing official numbers
East Tennessee couple warns others about scam calls after confronting caller
Video
What's Trending Now
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Tennessee driver license services
WATCH – The Mule Train: Poor People’s Campaign Continued
Video
16-year-old dies after being shot in Southeast Shelby County, 17-year-old charged with reckless homicide
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
‘The Color Purple’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary
VERIFY: Do you really have to pay the fine for a red-light ticket in the Mid-South?
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar