Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police using new high tech crime fighting tool, raising privacy concerns
Video
Task force launched to look into officers who are under disciplinary review
Video
Body found in abandoned south Memphis building
Video
Questions remain whether or not Memphis firefighters and police officers will have pension benefits restored, even after voters approved tax hike
Video
Man shot during attempted robbery on Germantown Road Thursday morning
More Memphis Police Department Headlines
Memphis Police officers offer Christmas to hundreds in south Memphis
Video
Operation Relentless Pursuit launched to help federal and local law enforcement agencies crackdown on violent crime in Memphis and 6 other cities
Video
MPD officer sues city & several police leaders, claiming they tried to commit him to two psychiatric facilities
Video
Memphis Police ask for help about a possible child abduction
Video
New police recruitment class helps fill gap in understaffed department
Video
Compromise plan developing on allowing Memphis first responders to live outside both the city and county limits
Video
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings wants to let officers take cars home soon
Video
Federal Judge denies city of Memphis request to modify 1978 consent decree
Video
Residents leave with unanswered questions following Memphis Police Department Monitoring Team meeting
Video
Memphis City Councilmen want CLERB gone, responsibilities put on council
Video
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Tennessee driver license services
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2020
Video
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
‘The Color Purple’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Printable Oscars 2020 ballot | Make your movie picks
WATCH – The Mule Train: Poor People’s Campaign Continued
Video
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
