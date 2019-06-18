Skip to content
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on Local 24 This Week
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Justice Sotomayor issues scathing dissent about immigration
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Memphis doesn’t have enough money to pay its bills, according to report
2019’s biggest news stories in Memphis included civil unrest following a deadly shooting, park problems, and new heights for the Memphis Tigers
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wants help to teach poor children how to read and succeed
Memphis on Forbes’ “U.S. Travel: 25 Best Places To Visit In 2020” list
Changes in garbage services in Memphis could cause a big stink for workers and you
Memphis City Council honors Robert Church with resolution naming him “Father of Memphis”
What about Memphis are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
Confederate statues: one on one with University of Memphis Law Professor Daniel Kiel and Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom
For sale: Memphis. Little bits and pieces of it
“Exposure” event showcased hundreds of Memphis-area organizations
City Officials host ribbon cutting for new pavilion in Lincoln Park
She Got Game Women’s Basketball League Opening Day
Memphis City County Candidates Town Hall draws dozens of voters in Orange Mound
Searchers zeroing in on wooded area for escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson
W.C. Handy Home and Museum reopens doors
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Tennessee driver license services
16-year-old dies after being shot in Southeast Shelby County, 17-year-old charged with reckless homicide
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Central High School Jazz Band selected to play in Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival at Lincoln Center in New York City
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Memphis woman accused of sharing child pornography on popular messaging app Wickr
‘The Color Purple’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
