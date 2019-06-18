Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
Top Stories
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on Local 24 This Week
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Justice Sotomayor issues scathing dissent about immigration
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Top Stories
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Ole Miss
Ole Miss implements diversity and inclusion training for all students
Video
Ole Miss softball head coach placed on administrative leave
Video
Ole Miss sells more than 15,000 beers on first day of sales
Months after prominent businessman Glenn Cofield is shot to death in Memphis, Ole Miss honors him
Video
Group marches at Ole Miss to oppose University of Mississippi’s next chancellor
Video
More Ole Miss Headlines
Ole Miss senate faculty requests timeline of chancellor search from IHL board
Video
University of Mississippi releases completed plans to relocate Confederate monument
Video
Former Ole Miss dispatcher charged with kidnapping a minor
Video
Funeral held in St. Louis suburb for slain Ole Miss student
Video
Hundreds gather for vigil for slain Ole Miss student Ally Kostial
Video
Police release video showing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial leaving an Oxford bar the night before her death
Video
Man charged with murder in killing of Ole Miss student
Video
NTSB team in Mississippi to investigate plane crash which killed teenage pilot
Video
Plane crashes onto Ole Miss golf course
What's Trending Now
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on Local 24 This Week
Video
Tennessee driver license services
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Central High School Jazz Band selected to play in Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival at Lincoln Center in New York City
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
‘The Color Purple’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary
H & R BLOCK
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar