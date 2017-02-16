Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
Top Stories
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on Local 24 This Week
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Justice Sotomayor issues scathing dissent about immigration
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Top Stories
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Point Of View
It’s foolhardy to suggest no tax increase in Memphis under any circumstances, says Otis Sanford
Video
Sanford: Gov. Lee’s family leave plan is a good one, if it actually passes
Video
Thank good journalism for MLGW’s decision to sever ties with payday lenders, says Otis Sanford
Video
Haslam vs Lee – a difference in leadership styles, according to Otis Sanford
Video
Bill that would make Bible official TN state book trivializes the Bible, says Otis Sanford
Video
More Point Of View Headlines
Tomeka Hart has every right to speak her mind, says Otis Sanford
Video
Public benefits with open records laws
Video
Debate over voting machines now goes to voters, which is where it should be, says Otis Sanford
Video
Mississippi’s prison system is broken and a major fix is needed, says Otis Sanford
Video
The future of Tennessee’s school voucher law is now up to the courts, say Otis Sanford
Video
Hester Jackson-McCray’s path to MS House Dist. 40 seat was hard-fought & well-deserved, says Otis Sanford
Video
Pelosi’s “rip” represents the real state of our union: woefully divided, says Otis Sanford
Video
Education focus in Lee’s budget is good news for entire state, says Otis Sanford
Video
Even after caucuses, it’s still anyone’s nomination to win, says Otis Sanford
Video
Senator Lamar Alexander had a chance to be a statesman, says Otis Sanford
Video
What's Trending Now
Tennessee driver license services
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
15-year-old charged with murder of Desoto County woman
Video
‘The Color Purple’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary
Judge In Noura Jackson Trial Speaks About The Case For First Time
Video
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Luke Combs headed to FedExForum in September, with special guests Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher
Video
Printable Oscars 2020 ballot | Make your movie picks
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar