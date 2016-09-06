Skip to content
Shelby County
Mayor Lee Harris presents 2020 State of Shelby County
Video
Shelby County Lifetime Achievement Awards honor two dedicated public servants
Video
Gov. Bill Lee keynote speaker for Republican Party of Shelby County Lincoln Day Gala
Video
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on the fight for $15/hour, which he says he did pay his campaign workers
Video
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris makes no apologies about fighting for $15/hour for U of M custodial employees
Video
More Shelby County Headlines
O.C. Smith, the former Shelby County medical examiner accused of faking his own bomb threat, has died
Video
Upgraded “Pay it 901” app now offers more people opportunity to pay taxes with it
Video
De-annexation alone will not cause Shelby County tax increase, at least that’s what leaders say now
Video
Shelby County Commissioners approve $84 billion budget
Video
Shelby County budget details
Shelby County Government makes Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Tennessee; FedEx, AutoZone, many more also on list
Video
DOJ Deploys Federal Voting Monitors To Shelby County Polls
Local I-Team: Fighting Sex Trafficking In The Mid-South
Video
Mayor Luttrell Meets With Students From Across Shelby County
Video
AC Issues Affecting Juvenile Court Again
What's Trending Now
Tennessee driver license services
Southwest Airlines employee helps reunite girl with lost teddy bear
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
‘The Color Purple’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Luke Combs headed to FedExForum in September, with special guests Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher
Video
Printable Oscars 2020 ballot | Make your movie picks
16-year-old dies after being shot in Southeast Shelby County, 17-year-old charged with reckless homicide
Video
Remembering the victims of Nicky Sutton’s violent path to the electric chair
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar