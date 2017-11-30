Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
Top Stories
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on Local 24 This Week
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Justice Sotomayor issues scathing dissent about immigration
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Top Stories
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Tennessee
TN Gov. Bill Lee wants to spend hundreds of millions of surplus money on teachers and education
Video
New laws in Tennessee for 2020 deal with cancer treatments, opioid abuse, concealed carry permits, and more
Video
License plate proposal aims to help drivers with certain conditions and disabilities be safer
Video
Memphis-area cities crack the top 10 on “Tennessee’s 50 Safest Cities” list
Bartlett leads Memphis-area school districts with 98% graduation rate
More Tennessee Headlines
One on one with Dr. Manny Sethi, candidate for Lamar Alexander’s U.S. Senate seat
Video
Point of View: Local 24 political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford on Gov. Lee’s position on Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in Tennessee
Video
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to speed up his school voucher program, but critics say not so fast
Video
In Friday night’s Ransom Note: the power of Trump
Video
Tennessee state law declares July 13 Nathan Bedford Forrest Day
Video
Study: Mississippi drivers are the worst in the United States
Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom weighs in on Tennessee’s new state law banning use of hand-held cell phones while driving
Video
Germantown church provides free dinner to flood victims
Video
New Tennessee state developments don’t seem to benefit Memphis
Video
Host of new Tennessee state laws on the books as of July 1
Video
What's Trending Now
Tennessee driver license services
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
‘The Color Purple’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary
Red Roof Inn in northeast Memphis closed as a nuisance after investigation into drugs, weapons, prostitution, more
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Printable Oscars 2020 ballot | Make your movie picks
16-year-old dies after being shot in Southeast Shelby County, 17-year-old charged with reckless homicide
Video
New Study: Safe Suburbs, But Memphis Remains Least Safe City In The State
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar