Dieting success depends on quality of foods

A new study indicates the health benefits of a low-carb or low-fat diet may depend on the quality of the food you’re eating.

Researchers analyzed dietary data from over 37,000 adults originally collected between 1999 and 2014 for the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They found low-carbohydrate and low-fat diets based on plant-derived proteins and fats delivered health benefits, unlike diets based on animal-derived proteins and fats.

The data suggests dieters should avoid red and processed meat and focus on high-quality plant proteins, unsaturated fats, whole grains, low starch vegetables, whole fruits, and nuts.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.