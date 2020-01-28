Free FBI ‘Child ID’ app could save lost children’s lives

The FBI created the Child ID app in 2011 as a way for parents to store basic information about their children in case they get lost.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Child ID app is something parents never want to have to use, but it’s a good form of insurance just in case their child does get lost.

It allows you to store important information about your child so law enforcement is able to obtain basic information easily and quickly.

Jason Pack, a special agent with FBI Knoxville, said oftentimes parents of lost children have trouble thinking clearly because of shock.

“In times of crisis, the parents I talked to when their child has gone missing, they’re really panicked and they really don’t know what to do and you are just sometimes frozen with not knowing what to do next,” Pack explained.

That’s why the FBI created the free Child ID app in 2011— because peace of mind is priceless.

“We thought, hey, let’s find a solution for people who may have their kids go missing, whether they’re abducted or they’re just missing at a mall or theme park or something like that,” Pack said.

The app is meant to store your child’s information all in one place so if you are in a difficult situation, you don’t have to think, you just click.

“This app puts everything at your fingertips that you may want to know or what to do before law enforcement gets there and after law enforcement gets there,” Pack detailed.

The steps are simple. After downloading the app, you take a picture of your child and then start entering their info– like name, address, hair and eye color and any identifying features.

If your child ends up missing, you can go straight into the app to call 911 and email local law enforcement all the details.

“The parent or the person with the missing child has to be the one to initiate this, and basically all it does is collect all the information that you’ve taken and put in your phone, and then puts it in one place so you can locate it faster,” Pack reinforced.

Pack assured you don’t have to worry about the government having access to the info you enter into the app. It’s all private and just lives on your phone until you decide to share with law enforcement.

The app isn’t limited to children. You can also use it to store information about an older person or someone with special needs who may not be able to tell people where they are or what happened to them.

Find the app HERE.