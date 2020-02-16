MABJ honors black press at National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- In honor of black history month the Memphis Association of Black Journalists held a powerful and informational panel discussion Saturday.

The event was called the “Salute to The Black Press” and panelists discussed the history of black press in our nation.

Panelists included Faith Morris from the National Civil Rights Museum, Karanja Ajanaku from the Tr-State Defender, Lynn Norment, Former Senior Writer for Ebony Magazine and Mark Stansbury from WDIA.

They spoke about their experiences as journalists and working for the media

