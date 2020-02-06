Memphis man with dark memories of his past now is helping to revitalize Klondike – Smokey City neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn (localmemphis.com) – A local entrepreneur is making it his business to bring redevelopment to a community that holds some dark memories of his past, but he’s determined to bring a bright future to others living in the Klondike – Smokey City neighborhood.

Contractor Billy Irby has strong ties to the neighborhood.

“When I was 18, I found my mom stabbed to death,” said Irby.

Irby is now 35 and is one of the people working redevelop the Klondike – Smokey City neighborhood in North Memphis where he found his mother dead more than 20 years ago.

“Without the proper counseling, I was forced to deal with it on my natural inclinations.”

Irby hit his own rock bottom.

“I was incarcerated at a young age. I was able AND fortunate enough to be part of a program called Building for the future for Youth, Adolescents and Adults where I was cross trained on the construction trade,” said Irby.

Training after his release from Life Line to Success and the Carpentry Union changed his life’s trajectory. Now Irby is contributing to the often forgotten Klondike – Smoky City neighborhood and providing opportunity to others as a small-scale contractor.

He’s employing about 20 people in rehabing a 4 unit apartment building.

Chet Jackson of The Works helps small scale contractors, like Irby grow their businesses, reposition them and provide them access to credit lines.

“This gives them a leg up. They can start a job without having to wait for funds,” said Jackson.

This allows for work to happen, people to be employed and redevelopment comes to underserved communities like this one. Jackson says the advantage in working with the small scale contractors means lower costs and more flexibility.

“Most of the time they’re people from the neighborhood who desire to remain, so what you’re doing is impacting the local economy.”

People like Irby.

“Being a product of this environment I’m compelled to pay it forward and be an advocate in doing so.”