Southwest now wants fliers to call out bad behavior

Uncategorized

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

The next time you fly Southwest, pay attention to what your flight attendant says right after those instructions on your oxygen mask.

Southwest now will ask passengers to report “unwelcome behavior” to a flight attendant.

A spokesman for Southwest confirmed the language had recently been added to the airline’s pre-flight briefing “to ensure a safe and welcoming environment at all times.”

Flight attendants have established procedures about what to do, including reseating a customer, notifying the captain, and getting law enforcement involved upon landing.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

What's Trending Now

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Event Calendar