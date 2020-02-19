Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Effort underway to make Tennessee have a more prominent role in Presidential elections
Video
Top Stories
Collage Dance Collective and Germantown Performing Arts Center celebrating milestones in 2020
Video
Memphis woman accused of sharing child pornography on popular messaging app Wickr
Video
Memphis Police look for suspect in road rage shooting on Poplar Avenue
Video
Germantown residents participate in open house that previewed proposed enhancements to two city parks
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Top Stories
Ryan Newman released from the hospital following Daytona 500 crash
BIG3 to launch 4th season at FedExForum June 20
Video
Memphis Tigers release 2020 football schedule
Video
Surprise! Raptors, Heat, Grizzlies and Thunder in good place
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Evening Web Weather
Weather
Posted:
Feb 19, 2020 / 05:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2020 / 05:41 PM CST
What's Trending Now
Brandon Webber shot 16 times, including twice in the head, according to medical examiner
Video
Memphis woman accused of sharing child pornography on popular messaging app Wickr
Video
Memphis Police look for suspect in road rage shooting on Poplar Avenue
Video
Mississippi Department of Health warns about Hepatitis A case at Horn Lake Papa John’s
Video
4 injured from broken glass after brick or rock thrown through school bus window
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
US judge sides with migrants in case against Border Patrol
Contact Us
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is unveiling a proposal for an investment in MATA
Video
Tennessee House group advances ‘fake news’ resolution
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar