GATLINBURG, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Video of rushing water from the cliff branch river overwhelming downtown Gatlinburg is going viral.

It might look familiar if you’ve ever been to this vacation hotspot. The video was taken right off Highway 441 and East Parkway. The video shot by Greg Padgett already has more than 2 million views.

Many schools in East Tennessee are closed Friday because of flooding.