A Calm Weekend

Here is a look at our forecast this evening. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 40s eventually bottoming out in the 30s by Saturday morning under what should be mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Most of the weekend looks just fine. Highs will be near 50 Saturday. Even warmer highs in the 60s are expected Sunday as clouds increase in advance of our next system. It’s a system that will bring a lot of rain next week. Expect rain Monday through Thursday as an unsettled pattern sets up and hangs around for quite some time. Enjoy the weekend!
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant