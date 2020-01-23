A Chilly and Soggy Thursday

Here is a look at our Mid-Week forecast. Lows won’t be as cold tonight but it will still be a very chilly as lows dip into the middle and upper 30s. With those numbers the precipitation should remain all rain. The wet weather will be moving in from West to East. Thursday should be a soggy day with cool highs in the low 40s. Everyone will get in on the action and amounts will average around half an inch or so. Most of the showers will be gone by mid Friday morning. At this point the weekend should be mainly dry with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s and lows generally in the 30s. Bring the umbrellas back out everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Bryant