c

Temps for the next 3 days will be 15 degrees above normal. Sunday will be the best day in the 7 day fore cast. Expect the rain late Monday, Then Tuesday and late night into Wednesday with heavy rain storms.

Highs for the next several days will be in the mid to upper 69’s. Expect slight rain chances on Thursday and Friday with cooler highs in the 40’s and 50’s.

Saturday of next week will be dry and highs closer to average.