Another Cold Front Coming

Our forecast for tonight calls for an increase in clouds and rain chances. Rain will likely not arrive until near or shortly after Midnight. By tomorrow morning in between 4-7 am some of the rain may mix with snow. No major probelms are anticipated with temperatures remaining above freezing. We will continue to watch should something change. The rain should end by late Thursday morning as cold Canadian air rushes into the region. Friday and Saturday morning lows will be in the lower to middle 20s! A nice warm up by Saturday afternoon with highs soaring into the middle 50s. Rain is then likely once again Sunday and Monday. We are watching it all for you and will keep you updated.

Chief Meteorologist John Bryant