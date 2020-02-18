Big Changes Have Arrived

Cooler temperatures will continue to build into the region tonight. Overnight lows should be in the middle 30s for almost everyone in the Mid-South tonight. Rain will begin to taper off before Midnight from Northwest to Southeast. Wednesday should be partly sunny and mainly dry as highs struggle to reach 50. Another disturbance will zip into the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This feature could bring a mix of rain and snow before Noon Thursday. We are watching it carefully but right now areas that could see accumulating snow would be mainly North of Memphis and even at that generally less than an inch. We will continue to monitor carefully for any changes.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant