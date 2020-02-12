FLOOD WATCH FOR EVERYONE

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Another soggy night is upcoming as our front just won’t budge and continues to be the reason for our current wet spell. A stronger cold front will blast into the area tomorrow. This will bring more rain and flooding and the chance for severe weather in North Mississippi. The front should clear the entire area by Midnight essentially ending rain chances although a few showers could linger into Thursday morning. Cold weather is expected Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned.

Chief Meteorologist John Bryant

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

What's Trending Now

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Event Calendar