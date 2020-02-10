Flooding Concerns Continue

Wet weather and flooding possibilities highlight this forecast. After about an inch of rain earlier today more showers and perhaps a storm or two will move back into the region from the South tonight and Tuesday. A chilly rain is likely Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Heavier rain is possible Wednesday as a strong cold front blasts intot the area. There is a threat for Severe weather Wednesday afternoon in North Mississippi. An additional 2-4 inches of rain is possible through Thursday morning on top of what has already fallen. Cold weather then arrives Thursday and will continue into at least the first half of the weekend. Stay tuned.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant