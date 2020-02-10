Flooding Rains

A Flsash “Flood Watch in in effect until Tuesday at 7 pm/. Flooding rain is possible in North Central Mississippi. While portions of West Tennessee could see more than 2 inches of rain. North Central Mississippi. could see even morel Look for 3 to 5 inces From Holly Spring to Oxford. Some locations south of there could see more.

Folks going to work on Monday could see heavy downpours that could make driving difficult.

Watch out for hydroplaning on the roadways on Monday morning.,plus flash flooding in a number of areas. While the heaviest of rain will be between 7am and noon. Another wave comes later in the evening hours along with falling temps.

Rain will continue into Thursday, before exiting the viewing area on Friday. Next weekend looks to be dry.















