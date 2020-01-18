Frigid Behind The Cold Front

T

Behind the cold front on Saturday, expect frigid air to be in place for a couple of days. As rain departs thr viewing area, temps will begin to fall from the 60s in to the 50s and the 40s during the evening hours.

Overnight will be cold and dry with lows in the 20s and 30. There is some recovery on Sunday with highs in the low 40s

Dress warmly for MLK Day on Monday as highs only make it slightly above freezing. The highs will be where the lows should be for a couple of days into Tuesday.

It will be slightly warmer Wednesday with highs in the 40s, close to average. Then warmer yet for Thursday with highs in low 50s and a 40% rain chance. Then its colder and drier for Friday to wrap up the 7 day forecast.

Look for a high of 42 on Friday.