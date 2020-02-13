FRIGID NUMBERS ARRIVE

A very cold night is upcoming. A healthy surge of Arctic air will blast into the area this evening. This will quickly drop temperatures through the 30s and eventually into the lower to middle 20s. A few spots in our Northern counties will fall into the teens. Wind chill numbers could be as low as 10 degrees. A Frigid Friday is expected with highs in the 30s. Another cold night is forecast Friday night with lows in the 20s. The weekend will be much warmer. Highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. An unsettled pattern returns to the region next week as rain begins again Monday. This system will not have near as much rain as the last.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant