FRIGID TEMPS TONIGHT & FRIDAY

Our forecast calls for a bone chilling night. A powerful surge of Arctic air will drop temperatures in the lower to middle 20s tonight. Winds will be brisk and make it feel even colder. Many areas will feel wind chill numbers as low as 12 degrees Friday morning. Many areas will struggle to hit 40 degrees Friday. Friday night will also be very cold before a warm up begins Saturday afternoon. The 50s will return Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances and wet weather will also return Sunday night into Monday.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant