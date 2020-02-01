Great Weekend Weather

Here is a look at our forecast. Drizzle and fog will be possible this evening as overnight lows dip into the upper 30s. Clouds are likely to start the day Saturday but should break and thin out by the afternoon. Highs will likely top out in the middle 50s. Sunday will be sunny and nice with highs in the 60s! Clouds and rain chances will return Monday as the mercury soars toward 70 degrees. A cold front will move through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a good chance for rain and perhaps a few strong storms. I’ll be watching.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant