Last Of The Rain On Saturday

There is more rain coming into the first half of the weekend. A cold front will approach late night Friday into Saturday. bringing the last of the rain for the weekend.

This system could drop up to a Quarter of an inch of rain in some areas. Rain chances increase from 30% to 70% late Friday into Saturday. The font should pass through between 7 am and 10 am. The system should exit by noon on Saturday.

Behind the rain, cold air returns to the mid -south with highs in the 30;s and 40’s . It will be cold and dry for the next few days.. giving the area a chance to dry out.