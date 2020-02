Temps will be very mild Monday and Tuesday. Temps could be as much as 17 degrees above normal. Expect strong southerly winds, Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front and heavy rain will help drive down the temps into the 40’s for daytime highs.

Look for lingering showers on Thursday at 49%./ Then cooler and drier conditions on Friday and Saturday with in the low 50’s. We could temps in the upper 40’s and staying dry on next Sunday.