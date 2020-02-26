More Rain & Cool Temps Coming

Our forecast tonight calls for lots of clouds with lows around 40. Light rain is likely to develop in parts of the area, especially later this evening. Wednesday morning will be wet and cool. Highs will likely top out in the middle 40s as rain winds down in the afternoon. Everyone should fall below freezing Wednesday night. Beginning Thursday a warming trend will continue every day through at least Tuesday of next week. At the moment the weekend appears rain free. Storms are possible Monday and Tuesday ahead or our next cold front. You know we’ll keep you updated.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant