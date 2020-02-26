More Rain & Cool Temps Coming

A weak cold front with gusty winds highlights this forecast. Late afternoon and early evening storms are possible and a few of these could be strong. A widespread outbreak of major storms is not expected with this one however but an isolated one could go severe with mainly gusty winds. Temperatures won't be too cold behind this front with lows in the middle 40s tonight. Tuesday should be partly sunny with a highs in the middle to upper 50s. The next chance for rain will come Wednesday. After tonight lows will be in the 20s and 30s the rest of the week. It's early but at this point the next weekend appears dry. Stay tuned.

Chief Meteorologist John Bryant