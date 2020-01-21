One More Frigid Night

Here is a look at our forecast this evening. Another cold night is upcoming with lows in the lower 20s. Remember your pets get cold too! A warm up will begin Wednesday as highs return into the lower to middle 40s. Clouds should increase in the afternoon or even late morning in advance of our next system. It’s a system that will bring a cool and soggy Thursday. Rain is expected for a good bit of the day Thursday with highs only in the middle 40s. I am still expecting about a half an inch of rain. A few showers could linger into Friday morning before ending. The weekend will be dry with highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s as sunshine returns.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant