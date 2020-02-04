Rain and Storms Coming

Here is a look at our forecast this evening and it’s certainly an unusual one as lows will dip only to around 60 degrees. An average low is 34 so things are way out of whack as far as the norm goes. It feels great but the problem is this time of year it often leads to storms. We don’t have to worry about storms tonight but rain will be developing across the entire area. As a cold front pushes closer to the region Tuesday afternoon and night storms will pop in a few areas. Some of these could be strong and there could even be a severe storms or two. A wide spread outbreak is not looking likely at this point. Expect a chilly rain both Wednesday and Thursday as the cooler temps begin to work into the area. There is another shot of rain possible Saturday. A lot to track and you know we will for you.

Chief Meteorologist John Bryant