Rain/Snow Mix Thursday Morning

President's Day looks like lots of clouds with only a 20% rain chance. Highs will be a few degrees above normal. Rain chances increase to 50% late Monday night into Tuesday. The high Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and mild conditins.

Behind the rain, a front will help drop the temps on Wednesday more than 10 degrees, into the upper 40s. Expect cool and dry air, heading into next weekend. Highs will be in 40s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.