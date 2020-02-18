Rain with a Cold Front

Rain will be developing across the entire Mid-South tonight. At this time we don’t expect anything too heavy but perhaps steady once it begins. Mild lows around 50 are forecast. More rain is likely Tuesday as a cold front moves into and through the area. Most of the day will be soggy as highs will occur early in the day and temperatures should fall throughout the afternoon. A few showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Colder nights are ahead beginning Tuesday night. Lows will be in the middle 30s by Wednesday morning and below freezing Friday and Saturday morning. Another system may arrive into the region next Sunday. Stay tuned.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant