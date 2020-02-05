Storms in Mississippi a Growing Concern

Our forecast tonight is one that features rain and perhaps a few storms. It actually has been good that we have seen rain today. This normally stabilizes the atmosphere lowering storm chances. That being said it is early February and very warm with high winds so even without sunshine a strong to severe storm is not out of the question tonight. A cold front will likely move through Memphis tonight but may not clear the entire area. Cooler numbers with wet weather is expected Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday in North Mississippi into parts of West Tennessee. We are watching carefully and of course will keep you updated on the latest developments. Stay tuned.

Chief Meteorologist John Bryant