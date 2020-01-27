The Week Ahead

We will start the day on Monday with some patchy fog, and by the afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 50’s. Rain chances are very limited for the next few days. We could see a 20% chance on Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise, it will be dry with sun and clouds mixed on Thursday.

Friday into the weekend does look like a 20% rain chance, followed by a drier day on Saturday/ Rain chances pick up again on Sunday with a 30% opportunity to wrap up the 7 day forecast.

Everyday in the 7 day forecast, will be above average for this time of the year. Look for highs staying in the 59’s.