Two Rain Makers to Watch

Here is a look at our forecast this evening. Rain chances will be picking up. Most of the activity will be light but perhaps steady at times. The wet weather will continue into Wednesday. Cool highs in the middle 40s are expected as a result. Showers should gradually come to an end late Wednesday night. Thursday appears mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s. There is a now a chance for rain Friday. I would say chances at this point are 35%. Dry weather and sunny skies will then follow for the weekend!
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant