Friday morning, expect a few rain chances at 30%. It should clear for the weekend with warmer and drier air, especially Sunday. Between Sunday and Tuesday of next week, expect highs in the mid to low 60’s. Warmer than normal temps above the average of 49 of 50 degrees.

Rain chances will range from 20% on Monday to 50% on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point, il does not appear to be severe. While highs will be in the 60’s, overnight temps remain, fairly mild in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.