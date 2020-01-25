Warmer Temps With Rain Chances

While temps will warm up, it comes with a price, That price is more rain back in the forecast. Over the next several days, rain chances will be at 10 to 40%

Sunday will be the first day of rain in the 7 day forecast. Then we catch a break on Monday with highs in the 50’s. Tuesday looks like a 10% chance that will increase to a 20% chance on Wednesday. Highs increase into the mid 50’s with dry conditions on Thursday . Friday could top out in the upper 50:s with a 35% chance to round out the 7 day forecast.

Look for highs each day next week in the 50’s Highs will be at least a 5 to 6 degrees above average.

s