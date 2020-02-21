WARMER WEEKEND FORECAST

Another cold night is expected for the Mid-South as overnight lows once again dip into the middle 20s. The nice thing about our forecast is a rapid warm up will occur Saturday. Sunny skies and Southwest winds should take us into the middle 50s. Rain is looking more likely Sunday, especially Sunday afternoon. Better chances for steadier rain come Monday as a weak cold front swings through the area. No severe weather is expected. Another shot of Arctic air will likely arrive Wednesday. Stay tuned.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant