Warming Trend Coming!

It will stay cool for a couple of days. Friday will cool and and damp with plenty of cloud cover. Then slowly, the Sunshine will break out on Saturday.

Highs will climb to the mid to upper 40’s Saturday and Sunday. We could see a 20% rain chance on Sunday with highs near 50.

The warming trend really starts on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 50’s and staying dry both days.

Temps will reach the mid to upper 50″s with increased rain chances coming back in the 7 day forecast, namely Wednesday and Thursday of next week.