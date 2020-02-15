Weekend Warm Up Coming

Much colder air will filter into the region tonight as rain finally begins to ease up. The heaviest rain is over for Memphis and will soon be for the entire area. Showers will linger into the evening and perhaps overnight hours in our Eastern counties. Dry weather finally returns to the Mid-South Thursday! It will be chilly with highs only in the lower 40s. Thursday night will be very cold. By Friday morning some areas will be near 20 degrees! Many people will not climb out of the 30s for highs. Thankfully a nice recovery by Sunday as highs return back to near 60 degrees. More rain is on the way for the early part of next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Bryant