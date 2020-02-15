Weekend Warm Up Coming

Our forecast tonight calls for cold temperatures once again. It should be about 5-7 degrees warmer than last night but mid to upper 20s is still cold regardless. A rapid warm up will occur Saturday as highs shoot into the middle 50s as South winds return. Milder lows can be expected Saturday night with upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next disturbance. There is a small chance for light rain Sunday. Better chances for heavier and steadier rain will arrive early into the middle part of next week.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant