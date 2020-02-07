Winter Weather Advisory Issued

A mixture of rain and snow is expected tonight. No major accumulations are expected but we could see some stick to mainly grassy surfaces and maybe elevated roadways mainly North of Memphis. Temperatures could even be above freezing while it snows with deep cold air aloft supporting the snow. Anything would quickly melt Friday with temperatures climbing into the middle 40s. There may some early flurries too with the upper cold pocket of air still in place. A warm up is coming this weekend as highs approach 50 and perhaps even 60 in spots on Sunday.
Chief Meteorologist John Bryant