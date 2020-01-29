Hotel in Canada offers free stays for couples who make babies there

Valentine’s Day is just weeks away, and a hotel in Canada is offering a spicy alternative to traditional evening outings.

Instead of a night out at the opera or an elegant dinner at a fine dining restaurant, British Columbia’s Hotel Zed is offering a somewhat naughtier option. It’s called the “nooner baby maker” special. Couples can book a room for four hours, from 10am-2pm, presumably for sex.

They’ve offered the “nooner” for five years, but this year they’re adding a twist: if the couple welcomes a new baby nine months after their stay, they can receive a free Valentine’s Day stay for 18 years.

The promotion is open to everyone regardless of gender identity, expression, or sexual orientation.