A North Carolina reporter gave online viewers a hilarious weather report last week.

Justin Hinton with WLOS was on Facebook live in Madison County last Thursday as a part of his station’s weather coverage. He says he accidentally activated a filter generator.

Zany filters started popping up while he did his report. Hinton had no idea what was happening until he stepped off camera. The clip is going viral. Hinton says he’s just happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugh.