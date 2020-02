Oscar Mayer has come up with a fun response to a recent story involving the traffic stop of one of its Weinermobiles in Wisconsin.

The driver was pulled over for not following the move-over law. now, Oscar Mayer says it will be selling shirts with a photo of the Weinermobile on the side of the road. Proceeds will benefit the National Road Safety Foundation.

The driver of the Weinermobile didn’t get a ticket, just a verbal warning.