The April in April Cultural Awareness Festival took place, but instead of April, it was in August. The four-day festival wrapped up Sunday at Robert Church Park just off of Beale Street in downtown Memphis.

This year, Botswana was the featured country. The nation's art, history, and culture were all on display. Each day of the festival had a different focus, from children and seniors on Friday, to music on Sunday. This was the 34th year for the event.