Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds dive back into set life with ‘Red Notice’

ATLANTA — The film industry in Georgia is picking up again since shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Twenty nine films and TV shows are in production in Georgia, including the upcoming Netflix drama "Red Notice".

Stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot posted on social media as they were getting a COVID-19 test on set in Atlanta.

Reynolds’ wife actress Blake Lively took a photo of the star on set.

“Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first,” Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post.

Gadot, also shared snaps on set, and wrote, “Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set💃🏻but prep looks a little different now..😳#staysafe”.



“Red Notice” also stars and is being produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It's unclear if Johnson is on set yet after recently battling the virus.

“I'm confident in our safety strategy and execution, but we’ll also be fluid and amenable to best practice changes on the fly. Stay healthy and stay disciplined, my friends as you all get back to work,” Johnson said.

A month before, Johnson shared his excited to return to set late last month on his Instagram.